Two customs enforcement assistants plead not guilty to graft charges

KOTA BHARU: Two Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) enforcement assistants were charged in the Sessions Court here today, with accepting bribes amounting to RM4,300.

Mohd Faizul Mat Nasir and Mohamad Rasul Mohd Zukri, both 34, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read separately before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

Mohd Faizul was charged with accepting bribes amounting to RM1,750 on July 16, 2020, while Mohamad Rasul was charged with two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM2,550 on Sept 8 and 13, 2020 and all the offences were allegedly committed at the Maybank Kota Bahru branch, here.

They were alleged to have received bribes from the owner of the Kalos Enterprise by transferring money online to their respective bank accounts as an inducement to not inspect the company’s lorries ferrying goods out of KLIA cargo.

They were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohd Afif Ali and Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Adhwa’ Afiqah Mohd Azmi represents both accused.

The court allowed Mohd Faizul and Mohamad Rasul bail of RM7,000 and RM10,000 respectively, in one surety and ordered both accused to surrender their passports and to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office in Putrajaya once a month.

Court set July 21 for remention.