Two die after car crashes into parked lorry

KUANTAN: Two men were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a lorry parked by the roadside at Batu 8, Jalan Gambang - Kuantan, yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that in the 10pm accident, the driver of the Proton Waja, Zulkifli Mohamad, 43, and the front passenger, Mohd Hairul Azlin Samud, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.

He added that the initial investigation indicated the accident occurred as Zulkifli, a mechanic, and Mohd Hairul, who worked at a shop selling used vehicle parts, were traveling from Gambang to Kuantan.

“Upon reaching the scene, the driver of the car was believed to have lost control of the car, colliding with the rear of a lorry parked by the roadside.

“There was significant damage to the victims’ car, and the right rear light of the Nissan lorry was broken,” he said in a statement today.

The remains of the two victims were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

