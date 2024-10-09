Two held in connection with odour pollution cases in JB, Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested two local men last night on suspicion of being involved in chemical odour pollution cases in Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief, ACP Raub Selamat, said that both men, aged 23 and 28, were arrested around the apartment area here, at 11 pm.

“However, a check found that both have no past criminal record and are free from the influence of drugs,” he said in a statement, today.

He said that the two men were remanded for seven days, starting today, until Sept 16, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the case was being investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code.

He also urged members of the public with any information related to the pollution incident to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters, at 07-218 2323.

Previously, it was reported that 38 residents from Kampung Orang Asli Pasir Intan Kota Tinggi were moved to a temporary evacuation centre, believed to be due to chemical contamination in the village since last Thursday, while 27 students from the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Maju Jaya, here, experienced symptoms of dizziness and suspected vomiting, due to the odour pollution which occurred in Kampung Maju Jaya and Kampung Tawakal.

Yesterday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi called on the police and relevant agencies to address the pollution issue and take strict action against the perpetrators.