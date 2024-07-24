Two IPT students drown at Dungun waterfall

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two students of an institution of higher learning (IPT) drowned while bathing at the Lubuk Kain waterfall in Kampung Syukur here this afternoon.

Al-Muktafi Billal Shah Fire and Rescue Station chief Sharifuddin Ali said his team received a report about the incident at 12.36 pm before dispatching a nine-member team to the location.

“The fire station received information from the public that seven men, students of an IPT in Kuantan, Pahang had gone swimming at the waterfall,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

“Two students drowned whereas the five others were safe. Both victims were found by members of the public at a depth of 10 metres before the fire and rescue team arrived at the scene.”

Sharifuddin said the victims were Muhammad Danial Danish Kamal and Nor Mukhriz Nor Mohamad, both aged 20.

He said the victims’ bodies were sent to the Dungun Hospital’s forensics department after being handed over to the police for further action.