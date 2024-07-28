Two killed, four injured in 4WD-trailer accident

KUANTAN: Two people were killed and four injured in an accident involving two vehicles at Km145 of Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan in Temerloh today.

Temerloh police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the driver of the Toyota Hilux 4WD vehicle, a 79-year-old man from Mentakab and a 46-year-old Chinese national passenger were killed on the spot after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a trailer lorry at about 1.20 pm.

“The trailer lorry travelling towards Kuantan went out of control and veered onto the opposite lane and crashed into the Toyota Hilux vehicle.

“Three other passengers of the Toyota Hilux vehicle were injured and taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh,” he said in a statement.

The trailer lorry driver only sustained minor injuries, he said.