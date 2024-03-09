Two killed in four-vehicle crash in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Two people died in an accident involving four vehicles at KM 61.5 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Mersing here this morning.

Acting Kota Tinggi district police chief DSP Mohd Syamsuri Mohamad said the victims were a 51-year-old woman who was in the backseat of a multi-purpose vehicle and a motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man. Both died of severe head injuries at the scene.

He said police received information regarding the incident involving a Mitsubishi Xpander MPV, a Perodua Viva car, a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle and an Isuzu lorry at about 11.40 am.

“Investigations found that the accident occurred when the MPV from the direction of Johor Bahru to Mersing was trying to overtake on a dotted line (can overtake when safe), while a (Perodua Viva) car from the opposite direction tried to avoid it by swerving to the right and ended up on the road shoulder before hitting a stone milepost,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the MPV then hit the motorcycle before the rider and rear passenger of the Xpander were flung out and landed on the road shoulder.

“Consequently, an object looking like a car jack was also flung out and hit the windshield of the Isuzu before striking the lorry driver in the chest,“ he said.

He said the bodies and the three other drivers who suffered minor injuries were sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital, adding that the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for reckless driving).