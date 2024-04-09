Two men charged with cheating by selling fake gold bars

BUTTERWORTH: Two men pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to two charges of cheating a man into buying two fake gold bars resulting in losses amounting to RM32,000.

Teh Yong Yang, 33, a hawker, and locksmith Ooi Kar Hon, 42, were jointly charged with cheating the 64-year-old victim by deceiving him into believing the Swiss gold bars were genuine, resulting in him handing over RM32,000, which he would not have if he was not deceived.

They were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code with committing the offence at a pawnshop in Jalan Bagan Ajam, here at 12.59 pm last June 13 and 11.01 am the following day (June 14).

The offence provides a prison sentence of up to 10 years with whipping and is liable to a fine if found guilty.

Magistrate Siti Zulaikha Binti Nordin @Ghani allowed the two men bail of RM14,000 with one surety each.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurameera Shahrul Azrin appeared for the prosecution, while the two accused were unrepresented.

Meanwhile, Teh was also charged with two counts of deceiving a 45-year-old woman by selling fake gold, causing the victim to deposit RM34,000 into his bank account.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence was allegedly committed at a nasi kandar restaurant here, between 9 am and 6.34 pm last July 14.

Teh was also allowed bail of RM14,000. The court set Oct 9 for mention.