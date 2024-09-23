Two men killed in lorry and trailer collision in Sitiawan

IPOH: Two men were killed in a collision involving a five-tonne lorry carrying office supplies, which rear-ended a trailer at KM 202 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) heading south near Sitiawan early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a call about the incident was received at 3.33 am, and the Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Station team arrived at the scene nine minutes later.

He identified the victims as the lorry driver, Razali Sahad, 48, and his passenger, Muhammad Alizzat Narayi, 28.

“Both the driver and passenger were trapped in the lorry and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health personnel,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that it took several hours to extricate the trapped victims from the lorry, and the operation concluded at 6.05 am.