Two men nabbed for possession of over 1 kg drugs

KUALA PILAH: Two men were arrested for possessing 1.07 kilogrammes of heroin and 25.4 grammes of syabu, valued at RM 41,684.80, in Kampung Sompo Dangi, Johol near here yesterday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said the suspects, aged 38 and 41, were nabbed by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at 1.30 am.

He said that intelligence information revealed the suspects were travelling separately by motorcycle from Johor to Pahang, believed to be intending to distribute the drugs.

“The two suspects are from Johor. They stopped by at a relative’s house (raid location) in the village because the headlight of one of their motorcycles was damaged.

“Subsequently, the police arrested the men and found packages of heroin and syabu in the suspects’ bag,“ he told reporters at Kuala Pilah District Police Headquarters today.

Amran said both suspects tested positive for morphine, and the case is being investigated under Sections 39B, 39 and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspects’ motorcycles, a Yamaha Y15 ZR and a Yamaha 135 LC, worth RM20,000, were also seized.

Amran added that police had successfully curbed various drug distribution activities in the district, amounting to RM70,674.80 from January to May.