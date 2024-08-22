Two MMEA officers injured in clash with Vietnamese fishermen

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two officers from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Terengganu were injured while warding off attacks from Vietnamese fishermen who were illegally fishing in Malaysian waters, approximately 125 nautical miles from Kuala Terengganu, at 6.45 pm yesterday.

Its director, Maritime Captain Khairul Anuar Abd Majid, said that Lieutenant Commander Yusuf Kamal and Senior Maritime Warrant Officer Mujibur Rahman Mat Jusoh sustained injuries to their left ribs, arms and legs after being struck with sharp objects during the attack.

He explained that the incident occurred because the group of fishermen on the boat acted aggressively when the officers attempted to apprehend them. The fishermen were believed to be intruding into the country’s waters to illegally catch fish under Operation NAGA BARAT.

“While the team from KM RAWA was inspecting the foreign fishing boat, the foreign fishermen on the boat suddenly turned aggressive and attacked the inspecting officers.

“As a result of the attack, two officers were injured while trying to defend themselves. Another officer fell into the sea during the struggle but was successfully rescued by the KM RAWA crew,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Anuar stated that KM RAWA managed to ‘chase’ the fishing boat and a Vietnam enforcement vessel from national waters to manage the tense situation before returning to the Maritime Terengganu jetty to provide medical treatment to the injured officers.

“All three victims were taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital and are now reported to be stable and under close observation in the hospital,” he said.