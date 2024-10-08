Two policemen arrested for alleged extortion

SHAH ALAM: Two policemen were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a part-time burger seller.

South Klang District Police Chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said they were arrested last Wednesday (Aug 7) following a report by a 22-year-old local man, who claimed he was approached by the two policemen while on his way to Bukit Tinggi, Klang, to deliver a customer’s order.

According to the victim, the incident occurred at about 1.10 am on Aug 6 on the Shah Alam Highway (Kesas) before the exit to Bandar Puteri, Klang, when he was stopped by a police patrol car.

“During the inspection, the policemen found him (victim) riding a motorcycle with an expired road tax and then requested some money from the victim to avoid his motorcycle being confiscated.

“After discussion, the victim placed RM90 into a plastic bag containing a burger and handed it over to the suspect,“ he said in a statement here today.

Cha said the case was investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.