Australian PM Albanese meets Trump to discuss critical minerals and AUKUS

WASHINGTON: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, promoting Australia’s abundant critical minerals as a strategic alternative to China’s global supply dominance.

Albanese simultaneously seeks Trump’s endorsement for the 2021 agreement providing Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Australian public opinion largely views the Trump administration unfavourably, yet the nation depends on United States partnership to counterbalance China’s expanding military influence in the Pacific region.

Australia positions itself to Washington as a future supplier of critical minerals including rare earths, where China currently dominates global production.

The country possesses significant deposits of lithium, cobalt, manganese and rare earth metals essential for semiconductors, defence equipment, electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

Albanese expressed anticipation for a “positive and constructive” meeting with Trump, having announced plans last April for a strategic critical minerals reserve to supply key partners like the United States.

This reserve aims to alleviate China’s stranglehold on global critical minerals production, which Beijing has allegedly used to pressure trading partners.

Trump recently threatened 100% tariffs on China following its latest rare earths export restrictions, though he later softened his position via social media.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated his country has “a lot to offer the world” in critical minerals during a Washington news conference.

Chalmers confirmed Australia will engage with partners to become a reliable supplier meeting critical minerals needs for the United States and other global markets.

The treasurer also criticised global trade impediments, expressing concern about economic impacts from US tariffs including a 10% levy on Australian goods and ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Australia’s government hopes Trump will endorse the 2021 agreement providing at least three US Virginia-class submarines within 15 years and future submarine construction technology.

The AUKUS submarine partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States could cost Australia up to 235 billion US dollars over three decades.

Nuclear-powered submarines form the core of Australia’s strategy to enhance long-range strike capabilities across the Pacific region.

The Trump administration announced in June it was reviewing AUKUS to ensure alignment with its “America First agenda”, amid concerns about insufficient Virginia-class submarine production.

Australian officials report no indications of Washington withdrawing AUKUS support, with the pact expected to feature prominently in White House discussions.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Justin Bassi predicted AUKUS should receive confirmation as foundational to Australian security and vital for US competition with Beijing.

Bassi noted China will likely dominate discussions despite limited public mention, with AUKUS, critical minerals, cyber and critical technologies all representing China-focused agenda items. – AFP