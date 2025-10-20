Trump says Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds despite Gaza strikes

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump confirmed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains active following Israeli military strikes on Gaza.

Trump responded affirmatively when questioned about the ceasefire’s status aboard Air Force One.

He suggested Hamas leadership might not be involved in alleged truce violations and instead blamed “some rebels within” the group.

Trump emphasised the situation would be handled “toughly, but properly” despite the recent violence.

Israel announced it had resumed enforcing the Gaza ceasefire after striking Hamas positions on Sunday.

Israeli authorities accused Hamas of targeting its troops in the most serious violence since the nine-day-old truce began.

Gaza’s civil defense agency reported at least 45 people killed across the territory in Israeli strikes.

Israel’s military stated it was investigating reports of casualties from the recent operations.

Trump expressed hope that the ceasefire he helped broker would continue to hold.

He described Hamas as having been “quite rambunctious” with recent shooting incidents.

Trump reiterated his belief that Hamas leadership might not be directly involved in these violations.

Vice President JD Vance downplayed the renewed violence shortly before Trump’s comments.

Vance stated there would be “fits and starts” in the truce implementation process.

He acknowledged that Hamas would sometimes fire on Israel and Israel would need to respond.

Vance expressed confidence this approach offered the best chance for sustainable peace.

He noted the process would have “hills and valleys” requiring continuous monitoring.

The ceasefire took effect on October 10 after more than two years of devastating war.

The conflict saw Israel kill tens of thousands and reduce much of Gaza to rubble.

This followed Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack that initiated the prolonged conflict.

The truce agreement established frameworks for hostage and prisoner exchanges.

It also included an ambitious roadmap for Gaza’s future alongside the ceasefire provisions.

Vance called on Gulf Arab countries to establish necessary “security infrastructure”.

This infrastructure would ensure Hamas disarmament as a key peace deal component.

He noted Gulf Arab allies currently lack the security infrastructure to confirm Hamas disarmament.

Vance confirmed a Trump administration member would visit Israel soon to monitor the situation.

He did not specify who would make the visit but indicated “it might be me”. – AFP