Ukraine strikes kill two civilians in Russia’s Belgorod region

MOSCOW: Ukrainian strikes have killed two civilians and wounded another in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the fatalities occurred when a drone dropped explosives on an agricultural enterprise.

“Two civilians were killed in the village of Yasnye Zori when a drone dropped explosives on an agricultural enterprise,“ Gladkov stated on social media.

He added that the man and woman died instantly from their wounds at the scene.

“A man with a mine blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg is undergoing surgery,“ the governor further reported.

These strikes follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump.

Zelensky had hoped to secure American long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of striking deeper into Russian territory.

But Zelensky left empty-handed after Trump advised him to negotiate a deal with Russia instead.

Moscow has meanwhile intensified attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in recent weeks.

These Russian strikes have left thousands without heating and electricity as winter approaches.

Ukraine has responded by escalating strikes on Russian western border regions and energy facilities. – AFP