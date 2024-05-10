Two-storey furniture factory destroyed in Petaling Jaya fire

KUALA LUMPUR: A two-storey furniture factory in Petaling Jaya was destroyed in a fire tonight.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said that the 2,000-square-foot premises was 90 per cent destroyed once the fire was brought under control.

“The Fire and Rescue stations involved were Petaling Jaya, assisted by Damansara, Penchala, Puchong, Subang Jaya, and Serdang,“ it said.

A total of 44 personnel and 14 fire engines were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 10.46 pm, and the fire was contained at 11.30 pm, it added.