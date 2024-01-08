Two women mule account holders nabbed, victims lost RM39,650

BALIK PULAU: The police have arrested two women who were believed to be mule account holders for two fraud syndicates that caused the victims to lose RM39,650 in separate incidents, recently.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said in the first case, the police arrested a 32-year-old woman yesterday as an mule account holder for a fraud syndicate in non-existent online house cleaning service in Bayan Lepas, here.

“The woman was arrested here by Southwest district CCID after the police received a report from the complainant who downloaded the ‘Home Solution’ application through a link provided by the syndicate to obtain cleaning services.

“Next, the victim entered personal details including banking information before she realised that her mobile phone was functioning on its own and feeling suspicious the victim checked her bank account via laptop and found that the money in her account had been reduced by RM30,650,“ Kamarul Rizal said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said in the second case, the police arrested a 51-year-old woman for being a mule account holder to a fraud syndicate on adopting a child via an online Tiktok application that does not exist in Balik Pulau.

Based on the investigation, Kamarul Rizal said the victim had made several transactions online to the bank account given by the syndicate involving a total of RM9,000 before not getting the adopted child as promised.

He said the victim later made a police report regarding the incident after realising that she had become a victim of the syndicate’s fraud.

“The two women are now remanded to assist the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is fraud,“ he said, adding that the police are also actively tracking the fraud syndicate involved in the two cases.