Ulu Tiram Attack: RESPA donates RM34,000 to policemen

KUANTAN: The sacrifice and bravery of three members of the Ulu Tiram police station, Johor to maintain public safety and order during the attack on the station on May 17, is still remembered even though it has been more than two months since the incident.

Malaysian Retired Senior Police Officers Association (RESPA) president Datuk Meor Chek Hussien Mahayuddin said their services were so great to the country, and because of this the association has collected a donation of RM34,000.

He said even though the donation, raised by RESPA members and the public through a non-governmental organisation (NGO), was not large, however, it is hoped that it will help the injured policeman and the families of the two policemen who were killed.

“As retired police officers, the incident had a huge impact on us even though we are no longer in service but because of this, RESPA started a month-long drive to collect donations,” he said.

“We did not think that when we started this (collecting funds), it will also attract the attention of the public to come together to help the families of the policemen involved. Their (policemen) sacrifice to protect the country’s security is immense.”

Meor Chek Hussien said this to the media after presenting a donation to the family of the late Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said at the Ulu Tiram police station. Also present was Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

He said of the RM34,000, a total of RM13,000 each was for the families of the deceased policemen whereas RM8.000 will be handed to the injured policeman. The presentation of the other donations will be carried out at a later date.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Said Md Piah, 65, said he was grateful for the donation and will use it to hold a tahlil ceremony in remembrance of his son (Muhamad Syafiq).

In the Ulu Tiram police station incident at about 2.45 am on May 17, three people were killed namely two policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq, 24, as well as the 21-year-old suspect while another police member Corporal Mohd Hasif Raslan was injured.