UN chief condemns escalating violence and civilian attacks in Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns” recent attacks by the Myanmar military in Rakhine State and Sagaing Region, which have reportedly resulted in numerous civilian casualties.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is deeply concerned by the escalating violence in Myanmar.

“The Secretary-General calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint, prioritize protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and prevent further incitement of communal tension and violence.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the widening regional ramifications of the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and reiterates his appeal for a unified approach,” Dujarric said in a statement, Thursday.

Dujarric said the latest incident targeting ethnic Rakhine in Western Myanmar, and the ongoing persecution of the Rohingya, underlines the need for protection for all communities.

“Indiscriminate aerial bombings and human rights violations continue to be reported in many parts of the country. Those responsible must be held to account,” he said.

Dujarric said the Guterres urged member states and all stakeholders to engage and support Special Envoy, Julie Bishop, in her efforts to alleviate the suffering and help build an inclusive Myanmar-led process towards sustainable peace, including through close cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and neighbouring countries.

Tens of thousands have been left homeless following a spike in violence between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Media reports indicate that the attacks targeted the Muslim Rohingya community in Rakhine.

Last week, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said three million people are now internally displaced in Myanmar, with many trying to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

He said the situation in Rakhine State has been ‘especially worrying’.