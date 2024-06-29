Unity govt protects, not neglect the position of Islam - Asyraf Wajdi

NIBONG TEBAL: The leadership of the Unity Government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has never ignored the position of Islam as the official religion, and instead it has always been trying to do its best to ensure the religion is protected.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the opposition’s claim that the position of Islam is now being neglected under the Unity Government is baseless, and is even deliberately made to win over voters during the election.

“I mention this because I observe the talks of the factions over there every night, the issues were being played, as if Islam is being challenged, the privileges of the Malays are being challenged.

“... but, as long as we establish a Unity Government in which there are 19 political parties that respect each other, God willing we will ensure that this country continues to be concerned with understanding this reality (the position of the Islamic religion),“ he said when speaking at the Unity Ceramah at the Tasek Junjong Voting District Centre, Simpang Ampat here tonight.

Also present were Amanah Negara Party (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Earlier, Mujahid in the same ceramah, urged voters in Sungai Bakap to reject candidates and parties that lack the political will to strengthen unity for the well-being of future generations.

He said to develop the country, a leader and his party must have long-term vision and strong ambitions to provide the best for the next generation, rather than focusing on trivial matters for personal and party interests.

“I’m saying this because we should give the mandate to visionary leaders and candidates, not those who merely are concerned about whether their party wins or losses in the next election.

“Such narrow-minded leaders will not even be able to accept the decision made by the government, for example the need for targeted diesel subsidies, even though it is done to ensure the fate of future generations is guaranteed by reducing leakages in subsidies and so on,“ he said.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6 is seeing Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin challenged by Nibong Tebal PAS vice president Abidin Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), in a straight fight.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 last due to stomach inflammation.