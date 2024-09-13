Unity Govt to focus on handling issues of the people, economy - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Unity Government approaches the 22nd month of administration, it remains focused on dealing with the people’s problems, especially on the cost of living, while the country continues to enjoy encouraging economic success under the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said when taking over the administration of the country, the government’s main challenge was the economic issue, and to ensure the country’s development remained sustainable, the government had introduced a new path through the MADANI Economic Framework.

“One year after the MADANI Economy was announced together with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and energy transition planning, we have witnessed a good amount of investment, increasing quarter by quarter when compared to the previous year,“ he said.

He was met after delivering a talk at the INTAN Minister’s Conversation 2024, Sustainable Communication: Symbiosis of MADANI Government and the People organised by the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) here, today.

Fahmi also emphasised that the strengthening of the ringgit at RM4.31 compared to the US dollar reflected the confidence of international investors in the country’s economy.

Apart from that, the commendable Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, deficit easing, reduction in government borrowing and stable inflation of around two per cent, prove that the economy is on a solid track.

“So the metric in terms of economic growth is quite positive. The price of goods is under control, the stock of goods is sufficient especially in the festive season and the important thing going forward is to boost growth and ensure that the issue of the cost of living of the people can be addressed,“ he said.

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi emphasised the importance of effective communication in facing the challenges of the increasingly complex digital era.

According to him, changes in the social media landscape have changed the way people interact and understand information where the era of omnidirectional communication requires a more holistic and effective communication strategy considering that the audience, especially the people as the main stakeholders, will only hear what they want to hear.

“We are in an age where information can be accessed from various directions and platforms. Whether through TikTok, WhatsApp, or Telegram, everything can be seen at any time,“ he said.

Taking the example in the debate of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump over a Haitian immigrant who allegedly ate a pet in Ohio, showed how an unintentional remark can go viral, overriding other important issues raised, he said.