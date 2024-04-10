PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaya (UM) has appointed Capital A Bhd CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes as an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Business and Economics for a three-year term.

In a statement today, UM stated Fernandes’ 35 years of experience across various industries and his success in transforming AirAsia into a leading airline in Asia.

The top local university noted that his expertise in aviation and business leadership will provide valuable insights to students, faculty, and the wider university community.

As part of his role, Fernandes will deliver lectures, seminars, and workshops, while also assisting UM in developing strategic partnerships with both national and international organisations.

UM Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said Fernandes’ appointment will be instrumental in advancing the nation’s goals by cultivating skills and knowledge through impactful, industry-driven initiatives.

The university also anticipates that his involvement will bridge academic theory with practical business knowledge, offering students direct access to industry expertise.

It said that this appointment aligns with UM’s strategy to foster new teaching and learning experiences for the campus community.

“Fernandes’ presence reflects the strategic synergy of being future-driven, creating new domains of teaching and learning experiences for our campus community,“ UM added.