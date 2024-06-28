PETALING JAYA: A university student bitten by a viper snake (ular kapak) while hiking up Gunung Tahan yesterday, required immediate evacuation by the Fire and Rescue Department helicopter for medical treatment.

The incident which was reported at 6.15pm yesterday at Botak camp, along the mountain’s scope while the department’s helicopter with two medical staff on board, reached the victim at 9.40am.

According to New Straits Times, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the 20-year-old female student was part of a group of 40 undergraduates on a hiking expedition at Gunung Tahan from June 25 to 30.

“Besides the students, the team also consists of two guides, three community rangers and a state Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) staff. The Perhilitan staff had alerted the fire and rescue department about the incident yesterday.

“The department instructed two mountain cave search and rescue (Moscar) team members in Merapoh who were at Kor camp (another hiking trail to Gunung Tahan) to gone to the spot to provide first aid,“ he said in a statement today.

“The department’s helicopter, carrying five crew members, picked up two medical officers from Bukit Bius in Lipis at 9.26am and proceeded immediately to Botak camp for the hiker’s treatment,“ Ismail said.

“The helicopter returned to Bukit Bius at 9.55am before the hiker was taken to Lipis hospital in a waiting ambulance,“ he said.

Botak camp, situated about 1,953 metres above sea level, is the last station before the Gunung Tahan summit, which is 2,187 metres high and a 35-minute trek away.

The fire and rescue department, along with Perhilitan, attempted to reach the victim on foot and bring her down last night before the helicopter arrived at the campsite today.