Unofficial results show BN regains Nenggiri seat - Asyraf Wajdi

KUALA LUMPUR: Unofficial results show that Barisan Nasional (BN) has recaptured the Nenggiri state seat in Kelantan, said UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf Wajdi said BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani won by a majority of 3,372 votes in the by-election today, polling 9,113 votes against the 5,741 votes obtained by PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Previously, BN (in the 15th Kelantan state election) lost by 810 votes ... this time BN won by a big majority of 3,372 votes,“ he said in a live video streaming on his Facebook today.

The by-election is a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi, representing the Unity Government, and Mohd Rizwadi.

It was called after Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the seat vacant on June 19 after being informed that its assemblyman, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

In the Kelantan state election in August last year, Mohd Azizi defeated BN candidate Ab Aziz Yussof by a majority of 810 votes.