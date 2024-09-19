USM opens doors for underprivileged students with flexible fee plans

GEORGE TOWN: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) is ready to welcome new students facing financial challenges, ensuring their dreams of higher education can still be realised.

USM vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Seri Ir Dr Abdul Rahman Mohamed, said in support of the Education Ministry’s mission to nurture the nation’s brightest talents, USM has prepared various forms of assistance to alleviate the financial burden of students who may be affected.

“Among the support measures offered is the option for students to register at USM without any upfront payment through the SULUNG 3.0 Student Development Programme.

“While other prospective students who are struggling financially will also have the opportunity to enrol without an initial payment, with flexible instalment plans to settle their fees based on their ability,” he said in a statement today.

He said USM will also extend additional support through the Student Welfare Fund, the USM Zakat Fund and other resources.

Abdul Rahman urged students in financial distress and unsure about how to fund their studies at USM to immediately reach out to the Student Welfare Unit, under the Student Development Affairs and Alumni Division (BHEPA), to facilitate early assistance.

He was responding to a recent statement by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, who instructed university administrators to admit underprivileged students and defer their registration fee payments.

Zambry also requested universities to expedite financial aid through the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for students in need.

He said no student offered a place at university should miss out on t