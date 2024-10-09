Various interesting activities lined up for Malaysia Day to fuel patriotism

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2024 Malaysia Day celebration this Sept 16 at Padang Merdeka, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, will be filled with various content to fuel the patriotic spirit among visitors.

Deputy Secretary-General (Telecommunications Infrastructure) of the Ministry of Communications, Mano Verabathran said they include the ceremonial hoisting of the Governor’s flag by the Royal Malaysian Navy upon the arrival of Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He said a ‘Heart of Sabah’ Welcome Dance will also be among the content for the celebration, as well as a special book signing ceremony for the 2024 Malaysia Day celebration.

There will also be the Malaysia Day Cake Cutting Ceremony, the Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Adventure Convoy and the Jalur Gemilang handing over ceremony, he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme here today.

He said elaborate preparations which involved the cooperation of various ministries, departments and agencies at the federal and state government levels were being made so that the celebration would go smoothly.

“All the committees involved worked tirelessly to carry out the preparations to ensure this year’s event will be lively,” he added.

Mano said among the art groups to perform during the celebration included the Department of Arts and Culture, Borneo Art, Satelit, Art UMS, SK Sembulan and Ngalay, while the performers will include Akim, Stacy, Amir Jahari, Gary Chaw and Faizal Tahir.

Meanwhile, various interesting activities would also be held at the venue of the celebration, such as exhibitions, sales bazaars, patriotic song-singing competitions, treasure hunt at the State Archives and Art Gallery, night at the archives, e-sports competitions, national quizzes and drawing competitions with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI, Jiwa Merdeka’.

“The wow factor that will be highlighted during the celebration involves a unique cultural performance, a hologram show, a drone show, a light and sound show, as well as creative elements that reflect the theme of ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’,” he said.

For visitors who want to liven up the celebration, Mano suggested that they plan their trip and use the public facilities provided in addition to bringing their umbrellas or raincoats due to the unpredictable weather,

For more information, the public can visit the Merdeka360 website or follow the social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.