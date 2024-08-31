Vibrant cultural diversity to shine at National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: The 67th National Day celebration with the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” is scheduled to begin at 8 am at Dataran Putrajaya here, with citizens from all backgrounds, races, and religions gathering to enliven the patriotic spirit.

This year’s celebration will be graced by the presence of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and the Queen, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, with Cabinet Ministers and foreign representatives also in attendance.

The highlight of the celebration will be the parade and procession involving over 17,000 participants, 59 contingents, 24 marching bands, and 439 military assets.

A distinctive feature of this year’s celebration is the Malaysia MADANI Community Contingent parade led by the Ministry of National Unity, showcasing ethnic attire complete with accessories to symbolise the diverse cultures within the country.

The uniqueness of the contingent is highlighted through props and special performances symbolising community unity, including the kompang group, chingay parade, lion and dragon dances, peacock dance, horse parade, as well as Bajau warriors, adding vibrant colour to this year’s celebration.

There will also be the display of assets from various agencies, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM), Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, reflecting the readiness of the forces in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

The event will conclude with a special dance performance titled “Cuci Rasuah,“ symbolising the Unity Government’s commitment to combatting corruption.