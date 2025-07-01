Malaysia considers Sabah, Pahang for first rocket launch site

SERI ISKANDAR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is assessing proposals from Sabah and Pahang to determine the best location for Malaysia’s first rocket launch site.

Minister Chang Lih Kang confirmed the preliminary feasibility study is underway but cautioned that the process requires thorough evaluation.

Chang stated, “So far, two states have expressed interest and submitted their applications — Sabah and Pahang. We are currently conducting a feasibility study on their proposals. There are many aspects that we need to examine in this feasibility study. So, it will take time.”

He made these remarks after the MOSTI Tech Talks event at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP).

The minister highlighted the growing global demand for satellite launches, driven by industries such as automotive, smart devices, and telecommunications. He projected that construction could begin by 2026 if the study yields positive results.

Malaysia’s strategic advantages, including its location outside earthquake zones and absence of active volcanoes, make it a viable candidate for a regional launch facility. The country also boasts strong technological capabilities and a thriving electronics sector.

The MOSTI Tech Talks initiative aims to engage university students, fostering awareness of scientific advancements and encouraging careers in STEM fields. The programme has already reached institutions like Universiti Malaya and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.