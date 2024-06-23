Visa exemption: Perak intensifies promotion to lure tourists from China

BATU GAJAH: The Perak government is intensifying its promotion to attract more tourists from China following the mutual visa-free exemption policy between China and Malaysia.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the state government, in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, had also discussed the matter with players in the tourism industry in China.

“We (the state government) will go to China again at the end of August, together with Tourism Malaysia, to go to several states there to further promote the 2024 Visit Perak Year,“ he told a press conference after opening the third phase of the edu-entertainment park, Dinosaur Encounter World at Silverlakes Village Outlet here today.

In a joint statement between the People’s Republic of China and Malaysia on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership towards the China-Malaysia community with a shared future released last Thursday, China agreed to extend the facility until the end of 2025, and to reciprocate, Malaysia would extend its visa exemption until the end of 2026.

Earlier in his speech, Loh said the edu-entertainment park could help boost the tourism industry in Perak, a state rich in natural beauty and historical heritage.

The uniqueness of Dinosaur Encounter World lies in the immersive experience offered to visitors through the use of Animatronic Technology and Reality Technology such as Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, he said.

He said it is an innovation that will change the landscape of the country’s tourism industry and prove that Perak is always at the forefront of exploring new dimensions.

“This theme park is not just an entertainment centre. It also applies educational elements suitable for all ages, especially children, in learning pre-historic science through learning methods outside the classroom.

“This simultaneously enriches the mind and gives added value to visitors in terms of cognitive development, communication and psychosocial skills,“ he said