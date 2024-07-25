‘Vital to adopt proactive approach to curb drowning’

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department Fire Safety Division director Datuk Khirudin Drahman Hussain said 1,624 drowning deaths were recorded between 2018 and 2023, or 271 per year.

Speaking to theSun in conjunction with World Drowning Prevention Day, he said rivers and canals had the highest recorded fatalities with 979 deaths, followed by beaches with 324 and lakes and mines with 137.

“States with the highest drowning fatalities were Sarawak with 249 deaths, Selangor with 185 and Johor with 169.”

He said of the drowning victims, 1,444 (89%) were male aged between 20 and 39, while 180 (11%) were female, mostly aged seven to 19.

“The department recorded 1,920 drowning related calls from 2018 to 2023, averaging 320 per year. The highest number of cases involved rivers and canals with 1,142 calls, followed by beaches with 88 and lakes and mines with 30.”

He said it is paramount to adopt a proactive approach guided by precaution, prevention and protection to keep everyone safe.

“Recent incidents of drowning due to water related negligence serve as stark reminders of our collective vulnerability to natural elements. Most of the incidents resulted in loss of life.

“While the figures may seem daunting, they provide valuable insights. To prevent such tragedies, communities must diligently prepare and educate themselves on safety measures.”

He said despite the department’s efforts to minimise such cases, there remains a concerning lack of seriousness among some riverine communities regarding water safety during risky activities.

He added that a key component of fostering a culture of safety is recognising human limitations in aquatic environments.

“Humans are not naturally adapted to life in water and cannot survive without oxygen for more than four minutes.

“Whether one is an experienced fisherman, swimmer, rescuer or expert diver, adherence to safety protocols is non-negotiable.”

Khirudin said over the years, the department has launched various initiatives, such as the National Water Safety Council (NWSC), which plays a crucial role in reminding the public to exercise vigilance during water related activities.

He said this includes the adoption of precautionary measures and adherence to safety guidelines, especially in dynamic aquatic environments.

“The primary goals of the NWSC are to enhance awareness, rescue efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing drowning incidents in various settings, including homes, workplaces, water transport, recreational areas and other water bodies.

“There is a focus on increasing public awareness and encouraging the adoption of safety practices during water activities.”

He advised those engaging in water activities to wear life jackets, stay informed about weather conditions and remain aware of water depth and currents.

He said the recurrence of such incidents indicates a failure to learn from past experiences and highlights a need for education and awareness efforts.

“Those equipped with knowledge and skills not only safeguard their lives but also contribute to the collective safety of others.

“Please avoid staying in the water for extended periods and always follow safety rules.

“If you are not trained in water rescue, do not try to save a drowning person as you might be pulled underwater as well.”