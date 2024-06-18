Wan Azizah tells students to appreciate sacrifices of teachers, parents

NIBONG TEBAL: Students should appreciate teachers and parents for their sacrifices and tireless efforts to ensure they get the best opportunities in education, said wife to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the successes gained by children are also the result of the relentless guidance provided by the teachers and parents.

“Teachers and parents make many sacrifices, so remember (their contributions) and always uphold our Eastern culture that values courteousness,” she said at the opening of the ceremony to celebrate excellent SPM 2023 students for the Sungai Bakap state constituency here today.

The event celebrates the outstanding achievements of 155 students from five schools in Sungai Bakap, also attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Penang State Education director Abdul Said Hussain.

Dr Wan Azizah also hoped that students would contribute to the country’s development in the future.

She said education is highly valuable, adding that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim once turned down a high-paying job in the United States to start a school for underprivileged students.

“... as a graduate of Universiti Malaya he was offered to work in New York with a US$3,000 salary, but rejected the offer to establish a school for dropouts to give them a second chance in education. It shows how important education is for PMX (Anwar),” she added.