Guide on vaccine use for older adults launched

MALACCA: In a move to ensure the long-term well-being of Malaysia’s ageing population, the Malaysian Society of Geriatric Medicine (MSGM) has launched a booklet titled “National Vaccine Preventable Disease (VPD) Recommendation for Older Adults 2025”.

The event took place during the Malaysian Congress of Geriatric Medicine, held from August 7 to 9, at a hotel in Malacca.

The recommendations in the document are the result of a collaboration involving clinicians, with reference to current best practices and global guidance. They underscore the nation’s commitment to protect citizens aged 60 and above from serious infectious diseases.

According to Dr Kejal Hasmukharay, the initiative’s Writing Group chairperson, older adults are up to 13 times more likely to suffer complications from infectious diseases, yet vaccination remains underutilised.

She explained that the initiative is to address increasing VPD burden, including pneumococcal pneumonia, influenza, shingles, and respiratory syncytial virus among senior citizens.

“Malaysia, like many nations, is experiencing a demographic transition towards an ageing society,” she said.

“With this shift comes the responsibility to reimagine healthcare systems to ensure that our older citizens not only live longer lives but also enjoy them in good health.

“These recommendations are grounded in robust scientific evidence, adapted to our national context, and guided by a life-course immunisation approach as they aim to serve as a practical and forward-looking framework for clinicians, healthcare planners and community advocates alike.”

Kejal, a geriatrician from Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, told theSun that sufficient scientific evidence and safety profiles had been taken into consideration before deciding to implement it.

She added that MSGM is committed to working hand in hand with professional societies, civil society organisations and government stakeholders to raise awareness, strengthen public trust and promote the uptake of vaccines among older adults

“We don’t stop watering a tree once it’s grown. So why stop protecting our health as we age?” she said.

“By embracing life-course immunisation, we can better protect the health, independence and quality of life of Malaysia’s senior citizens.”