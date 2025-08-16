KMJG 2025 Convoy brings Merdeka spirit to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The spirit of patriotism and unity filled the federal capital today as the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2025 convoy toured three parliamentary constituencies in Kuala Lumpur while proudly waving the national flag.

The convoy, comprising 72 vehicles with 103 participants, was flagged off by Federal Territories Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Information Department (JAPEN WPKLP) director Associate Lt Col (PA) Sabarudin Yeop Hamzah from Wisma FGV here at about 8.40 am.

“This morning, JAPEN WPKLP, together with non-governmental organisations, parliamentary offices, government agencies and Suzuki V-Strom bikers, will tour three constituencies in the Federal Territory, namely Wangsa Maju, Cheras and Lembah Pantai,” he told Bernama before the flag-off.

The four stopovers were Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) in Wangsa Maju, KWC Fashion Wholesale in Cheras, Institute of Teacher Education Malay Language Campus and McDonald’s Pantai Sentral Park in Lembah Pantai.

Along the route, the convoy drew public attention as participants waved the Jalur Gemilang from their vehicles and distributed mini flags to members of the public.

Sabarudin said the nationwide tour, which began on July 27, is part of efforts to foster patriotism ahead of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations.

“This is a movement to remind Malaysians of their responsibility to fly the Jalur Gemilang at their premises proudly. One home, one Jalur Gemilang -- this is the manifestation of our love for the country,” he said.

The convoy is supported by various government agencies and strategic partners, including the National Security Council, Fire and Rescue Department, BERNAMA, National Film Development Corporation, Road Transport Department and the Royal Malaysia Police.

On July 27, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign at Dataran Tanjung Emas, Muar, Johor, before flagging off the KMJG 2025 convoy for its nationwide tour.

The convoy will cover 88 stops, including 44 in Peninsular Malaysia, 20 in Sabah, 22 in Sarawak and two in Labuan, before concluding at Dataran Putrajaya, the venue for the National Day 2025 celebration, on Aug 31. - Bernama