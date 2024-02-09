Wanita UMNO submits three names for Mahkota by-election

IPOH: Wanita UMNO has suggested the names of three of its members for the consideration of party leadership as the Barisan Nasional candidate for the upcoming by-election for the Mahkota state seat.

Its chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the wing has now handed over the decision to the party leadership to determine the candidate for the seat.

“We are hoping for the best, and we hope that whoever is named as the candidate by the leadership, Wanita UMNO will support and assist in every way possible to ensure BN victory.

“And if the candidate is a woman, we will wholeheartedly welcome it,” she told reporters after launching the Perak-level child protection advocacy programme here today.

The Election Commission has set Sept 28 as polling day for the by-election in Johor, while the nomination and early voting dates are Sept 14 and 24, respectively.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.