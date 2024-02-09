Thailand gears up for significant rainfall expected from Sept 3

BANGKOK: Thailand is preparing for significant rainfall in the coming days, with 44 provinces at risk of flash floods, overflows, and strong waves, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

The department’s Director General, Chaiwat Chuntirapong, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some regions from Sept 3 till Sept 7, 2024.

“The DDPM has coordinated with 44 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central, South, and Bangkok, including disaster prevention and mitigation centres in risk areas, to monitor rainfall levels and water situations.

“Many urban areas are at risk of flooding due to continuous heavy rain. Members of the public are advised to closely follow weather information and government updates,“ he said in a statement on Monday (Sept 2).

For natural tourist attractions such as caves, forests, and waterfalls, Chaiwat advised operators to closely monitor weather conditions and make announcements if the areas are at risk of any disaster.

He also cautioned coastal residents and tourists against swimming during periods of strong waves.

“Relevant agencies, such as the Marine Department, the Royal Thai Navy, and the Marine Police, must contact boat operators, instruct boat captains, and passenger boat operators to proceed with caution if the situation worsens,“ he said.

Chaiwat also urged all related government agencies to be prepared with disaster response machinery and operational vehicles, and for Emergency Response Team (ERT) personnel to respond promptly to incidents and assist victims.

“Provinces should also publicise weather information and government updates to the public and warn people in risk areas in advance so that they can adequately prepare and follow official guidance,“ he said.

Since Aug 16, monsoon rains have triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in 22 fatalities and 19 injuries across Thailand.

These adverse weather conditions have affected over 30,900 households in 13 provinces.