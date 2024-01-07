Watch what you eat when stressed, public advised

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Organisation of Psychospiritual Wellbeing deputy chairman Dr Adnan Omar warned those under stress to watch what they eat.

“When used as a coping mechanism for stress and anxiety, eating can become problematic, especially when it involves excessive consumption of junk food,“ he said.

Adnan added that poor eating habits are particularly evident among college and university students who are under stress due to academic, social, and familial issues.

“During stressful periods, some of them may turn to comfort food, and either increase or decrease their intake as a coping mechanism.

“This can lead to unhealthy eating patterns that further add to stress and anxiety.”

Adnan said consuming high amounts of chocolate, sweets or other sugary foods can temporarily alleviate stress but often results in a cycle of emotional eating and guilt.

“The World Health Organisation highlighted that an increase or decrease of 5% in body weight within two weeks could indicate symptoms of depression.

“This underscores the importance of monitoring eating habits and maintaining a balanced diet, particularly when experiencing heightened stress or anxiety.”

Law student Shafiq Hanafi, 24, shared his experience on how emotional pain led him to binge eating as a coping mechanism.

“When my mother died in 2022, I felt like my world came crashing down. I found myself turning to food for comfort, and before I knew it, I gained a significant amount of weight.”

Shafiq said the weight gain led to a loss of confidence and now struggles with self-esteem issues.

Finance executive Sharmila Rajashekar, 29, said she noticed that her mood and work performance were directly linked to the food she ate.

“On days when the food is not up to my expectations, I end up having bad mood, which affects everyone around me.”

Adnan said stress often triggers cravings for comfort foods high in sugars and fat.

“The biggest cause of stress in life is the feeling of ‘loss’. This can be the death of or separation from a loved one, the end of a romantic relationship, a decline in academic performance, or the breakdown of friendships.

While comfort food can provide temporary relief, he said it can lead to weight gain and further stress.

“Stress leads to negative psychological symptoms, such as insomnia or hypersomnia, extreme fatigue and loss of interest in daily activities. It also lead to difficulty in concentrating, and cause social withdrawal, or even suicidal thoughts which are particularly concerning.”

Adnan, who promotes mental health, and offers advice on healthy living, stressed the importance of a balanced diet, especially during difficult times.

By following healthy dietary guidelines and seeking appropriate support, individuals can better manage their stress and maintain both their physical and psychological well-being, he added.