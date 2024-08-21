Water taxis available at five locations - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The public can use water taxi services at five designated locations here on National Day on Aug 31, said Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

The jetty checkpoints are Monumen, Anjung Floria, Kelab Tasik Putrajaya, Ayer 8 and Marina.

Fahmi, who is also National Day and Malaysia Day 2024 Celebration Main Committee chairman, said this service is specifically provided for the public to facilitate movement from parking areas to Dataran Putrajaya, where various performances will be held for the national-level celebration on Aug 31.

“On Aug 31, this service will be available for free from 5 am till noon. Everyone attending the National Day celebration should take advantage of this free service,“ he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi invited the public to participate in the Putrajaya Royal Floria 2024, which will take place from tomorrow until Sept 1 at Lakeside, Precinct 2 here.

Themed ‘Raikan Bersama, Celebrate Together!’, it will feature more than 500 types of orchids from various species and hybrids, including over 15 special orchid collections named after royalty and prominent figures.

The event will be held Monday through Thursday (9 am to 10 pm) and Friday through Sunday (9 am to midnight).