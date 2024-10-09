WCEC expected to drive increased trade, investment- Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) is anticipated to boost trade and investment activities, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the convention provides an excellent platform for global entrepreneurs to collaborate, particularly during challenging times.

“What we expect is when the business community get together, they are bound to have business deals and collaboration that will increase trade and investments,“ he told the media following the convention’s launch, today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivered the keynote address at the 17th WCEC, highlighting the longstanding bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, which are bolstered by strong trade and investment ties.

The three-day convention, organised by The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), took place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and drew over 4,000 participants.