Wisma Putra committed to repatriating M’sians but needs their whereabouts

SEREMBAN: Wisma Putra remains committed to helping locate Malaysians abroad and bring them back through various methods and channels whenever the need arises, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said, however, it is quite difficult for the ministry to trace these individuals if they choose not to be found or intentionally ‘disappear’.

Mohamad said that besides fostering diplomatic relations between countries, it is Wisma Putra’s duty to manage and be aware of the welfare of Malaysians abroad.

“That is sometimes the problem; they do not want to be known to be in that country, so how can we do our work? At the very least, their families should know where they are and can contact us (to bring them back), so the issue of Wisma Putra not being concerned does not arise.

“We have many channels and relationships; we can use various resources, including the embassies of those countries here, the police and Interpol. We can do many things, but if we do not know their whereabouts, it is impossible for us to trace and provide any necessary assistance,“ he said.

He told reporters this after launching the Kampung Angkat MADANI Initiative and the 1445H/2024 Ibadah Korban organised by the Foreign Ministry at the Kampung Kanchong community hall in Rantau today.

The media recently reported that a 77-year-old mother from Kulai, Johor, is seeking help from the public to trace her eldest son, who has been missing for 36 years after graduating from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, the United States.

Mohamad also advised Malaysians abroad to register with and inform the Malaysian diplomatic mission in the country concerned.

“They must communicate, register and contact the embassy so that we know how many Malaysians are studying, working, residing or living as permanent residents in those countries,“ he said.