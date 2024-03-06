Woman dies, two hurt after car crashes into guardrail in Sibu

SIBU: A woman was killed while two others were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a guardrail along Jalan Kelupu-Julau-Durin (KJD), two kilometres (km) towards the Julau Flyover, last night.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Nicholas Belulin said the victim was identified as Eveely Emilya Epah, 22, who was the front passenger, while the victim’s husband Wilson Ajut, 25, the driver, sustained injuries to his left hand and another passenger, Linda Ujang, 19, fractured her left leg.

Nicholas said that an emergency call about the accident was received at 10.15 pm and a team was dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival at the scene, the team found that a female victim was trapped in the front passenger seat while the driver managed to save himself and the rear passenger was extricated by the health personnel, he said in a statement.

Firemen extricated the deceased victim from the crushed vehicle using special equipment before handing the body over to the police for further action.

Based on the initial information received by the Fire and Rescue Department, the incident occurred when the trio were travelling from Betong in the southern part of Sarawak to Song, Kapit in the central part of the state.