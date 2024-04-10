Woman killed after colliding into dead cow in Kelantan

PETALING JAYA: A woman was killed after her vehicle hit a dead cow on Thursday (Sept 3) in Kuala Krai, Kelantan before landing in a drain.

Two others, the woman’s husband, 61, and her daughter, 19, sustained injuries in the crash that occurred at 6.30am when travelling from Ketereh to Gombak.

In the incident, the husband was the one driving the car, the New Straits Times reported.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat confirmed that the 55-year-old died on the spot due to serious injuries on her head and body.

According to Mazlan, initial investigations showed that the car driver skidded to the opposite lane after he “failed to avoid the dead cow in the middle of the road”, before landing in a drain.

ALSO READ: Man killed after car hits cow on North-South Expressway

“Firemen helped to pull out the woman who was pinned under the wrecked car but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her husband and daughter were also injured in the crash,“ he was quoted as saying.

The father and daughter have since received treatment at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital.

This case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Furthermore, Mazlan said the police have identified eight “accident-prone” areas, as quoted, in Kuala Krai and have placed signboards warning motorists not to speed while passing by these areas.

ALSO READ: M’sian collides with cow, leaving her without car