Works Ministry pledges support for swift federal road repairs in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH: The Ministry of Works remains committed to assisting the Melaka state government in expediting the repair work on federal roads at 64 locations, involving an allocation of RM31.8 million.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this was crucial as Melaka was implementing the Visit Melaka Year 2024, and many national leaders would be visiting Melaka during the 2025 ASEAN Chairman’s meeting.

“So far, the progress of the repair works is that 45 are still ongoing, 15 have been completed, and the rest have yet to start. Most of the damage identified is due to subsidence, possibly caused by floods, aging roads, and the passage of overloaded vehicles.

“To address this, we will strengthen the road pavement as we are concerned that the upcoming monsoon season’s rainfall could worsen existing damage, posing a danger to road users,” he told the media after visiting the repair site at Lebuh AMJ (FT019) KM55 Alor Gajah here, today.

He added that the ministry had allocated RM1.5 million for the road repairs at KM55 Alor Gajah, with the repair work expected to begin in the first week of September and completed before October.

“We also hope for additional allocations for Melaka to ensure smoother repair work on federal roads, especially as the state will host national leaders in 2025, and this is part of the preparations,” he said.