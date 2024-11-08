WP06 alignment of S’wak’s Pan Borneo Highway to be completed in October - Nanta

SARIKEI: The construction of Sarawak’s Pan Borneo Highway Work Contract Package 06 (WP06) in Sarikei, along 64.48 kilometres (km), which is divided into Bukit Sebangkoi Section and Sarikei Section is 97 per cent complete, said Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the status of construction work on the Bukit Sebangkoi Section has reached 99 per cent, with work still remaining involving the connection of utility facilities (water pipes and electricity to the streetlights in the involved locations), installation of signs and streetlights at P-turns.

As for the Sarikei Section, which has reached 95 per cent, the contractor is now focusing on works of connecting the main pipe that supplies water to the entire Sarikei Section. These works require time and are done carefully so as not to damage the utility that could affect water supply to the public.

“All construction works are expected to be fully completed by October this year,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook page today.

Nanta, who made a visit to the alignment construction site, requested all road users to always be careful and obey the rules that have been set.

He also reviewed the flood situation that frequently affects KM345 Kuching-Miri, Work Package 04 (WP04) route.

He said one of the solutions discussed with the ministry team and Public Works Department (JKR) was to raise the road level by 1.7 metres from the existing road which also involved road widening works.

“I was also informed that the reclamation work will start next month and is expected to be completed in December this year,“ he added.