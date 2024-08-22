PETALING JAYA: A woman was stabbed to death by her eldest child on Tuesday (Aug 20) in their home in Seksyen 25, Shah Alam.

The cause of the murder was reportedly due to the suspect being constantly scolded by the victim, according to the New Straits Times.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the Myanmar national was found dead in the kitchen, covered in a pool of blood.

Iqbal said the woman’s youngest child, who just returned from school, informed the neighbour of the discovery, who then contacted the police at 5.49pm the same day.

Her husband was said to be at work during the incident.

In a statement, he said preliminary investigations found the incident took place at 4.30pm when the 40-year-old victim was alone.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for allegedly murdering mother in Penang

It was revealed that the victim “struggled” during the incident and the post-mortem examination revealed the victim was “smothered”, as quoted, and found stab wounds at her abdominal area.

Acting on information, the police arrested the 20-year-old suspect who is also the foreign national’s eldest son, at 7.30pm.

He was also said to be a Myanmar national as well.

The murder weapon, a knife, was recovered by the police during the victim’s son’s arrest.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect was dissatisfied with the victim as she frequently scolded him about financial issues,” Iqbal was quoted as saying.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days starting from Wednesday (Aug 21) until Tuesday (Aug 27) to assist in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman found dead after altercation with son in Bahau