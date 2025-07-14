Former Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari dies at 82 in London

ABUJA: Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, who governed the country both as a military ruler and an elected leader, has died at the age of 82.

His death was confirmed by his former aide, Garba Shehu, who announced the news on social media.

Buhari first came to power in the 1980s as a military leader before transitioning into a democratic president, serving two terms from 2015 to 2023.

His election in 2015 marked a historic moment as he became the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent in Nigeria.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon in a clinic in London,“ Shehu stated.

Current President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences and directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to England to oversee the repatriation of Buhari’s remains.

Despite high hopes for reform, Buhari’s presidency struggled to address Nigeria’s persistent corruption and security challenges.

The country’s economy also faced difficulties during his tenure, despite its vast oil resources. - AFP