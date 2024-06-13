Zayn Rayyan’s paternal grandparents to be released today

PETALING JAYA: The paternal grandparents of murdered Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin who were detained yesterday will be released this afternoon on police bail.

Petaling Jaya police district (IPD) chief Shahrulnizam Jaafar confirmed the release of the two individuals.

“They were only detained for 24 hours to be questioned and will be released today.

“The release will be done at Petaling Jaya IPD and they will not be brought to the court (for remand),” he said as quoted by the Malay daily.

The couple’s lawyer, Fahmi Abd Moin said that the couple remains at Petaling Jaya IPD to have their statements recorded.

He explained that he was only informed yesterday when he went to the Petaling Jaya IPD.

“They said it was to assist in the investigation of the case.

“Beyond that, I don’t know, and they have been giving statements since yesterday, midnight, and this morning. The police are still recording their statements today.

“There was supposed to be a remand today, but I was informed that there won’t be, and they will be released this afternoon,“ he was quoted as saying.

