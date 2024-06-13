Zayn Rayyan’s parents plead not guilty to child neglect

PETALING JAYA: Parents of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin pleaded not guilty after being charged in the Petaling Jaya sessions court with child neglect.

The charge was read to Zayn’s father, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, and mother, Ismanira Abdul Manaf before judge Syahliza Warnoh.

On Dec 6 last year, the body of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, after he was reported missing the day before.

The boy is suspected to have been murdered, as autopsy findings indicated injuries to his neck and body consistent with self-defence.

The charges were brought under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the same act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Before the charges were read, the court interpreter asked both defendants if they were in good health. Zaim Ikhwan replied that he was healthy, while Ismanira reported feeling unwell and suffering bouts of vomiting.

Deputy public prosecutors Ku Hayati Ku Haron and Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Fahmi Abd Moin and Mahmud Jumaat represented Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, respectively.