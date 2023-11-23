Al-Sultan Abdullah expresses gratitude for family support throughout reign as King

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed gratitude and thanks for the support given by the entire Pahang royal family during his five-year reign as Malaysia’s King.

In his speech at the investiture ceremony of Pahang state awards at Istana Negara today, His Majesty also expressed his appreciation for the love given by his family since he ascended to the state throne as the Sultan of Pahang and to the federal throne as the e16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong shortly after.

“It all came as a surprise, I never thought I would ascend to the (federal) throne so quickly. Alhamdulillah, with the blessing of Allah SWT, everything has gone as smoothly as it can be.

“The support and encouragement shown by all my siblings and children are highly appreciated, and may Allah continue to bless us all,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also shared some bittersweet memories over the past years.

“Our family lost our dear father (Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Mustain Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar) in 2019...and this has saddened us to some extent, but there was something sweet in that five years, too, as I was also blessed with four grandchildren and several grandniblings.

“With the blessings of unity among my siblings, we also have managed to always be together at every family event and ceremony at the palace,” His Majesty said at the event which was also attended by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also thanked the Pahang government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail for doing a good job in governing the state throughout the years.

At the event, His Majesty bestowed the Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang (SIMP) award upon Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah and his wife Cik Puan Nur Bahiyah Mohamad Akip.

The SIMP award was also conferred to Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahad Mua’adzam Shah, who also received the Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award.

Other recipients of the SSAP award were Tengku Puteri Seri Lela Wangsa Tengku Tan Sri Meriam, Tengku Puteri Seri Teja Tengku Puan Sri Muhaini, Tengku Puteri Seri Lela Manja Tengku Datuk Nong Fatimah and Tengku Puteri Seri Bongsu Tengku Datuk Shahariah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also bestowed the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) upon Datuk Maharaja Lela Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini and the King’s police escort SAC Datuk Mohd Azani Omar; and the Darjah Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP) to Istana Negara legal adviser Datuk Abdul Rahman Putra Taha. -Bernama