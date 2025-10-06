MRL acts to curb dust issue at Gombak ECRL project site

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has increased the frequency of water bowser use to up to three times a day to clean the dusty access road at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project site in Batu 10, Gombak, following recent public complaints.

In a statement today, MRL said the deployment of water bowsers, part of mitigation efforts to reduce dust, depends on weather conditions and the level of road dirtiness.

In addition, the company said the contractor will continue to ensure the use of tyre wash-through lanes at the entrance and exit points of the construction site to reduce soil and dust residues from heavy vehicles entering public roads.

“Batu 10 is a main route for heavy vehicles involved in ECRL construction works in the Gombak area. We are concerned about the complaints received from nearby residents regarding the dust and dirt caused by the movement of heavy vehicles,” the statement read.

As part of its resolution approach, MRL will also meet with the complainants soon to gather further feedback and explain the actions that have been taken and those planned.

MRL is also reviewing additional measures to enhance dust control in the affected area and remains committed to prioritising the well-being of residents throughout the project’s implementation.

“MRL will also consider residents’ suggestions to restrict heavy vehicle movement during the day, especially during peak hours, to reduce dust pollution that could pose health risks to the community,” it said.

According to MRL, it is committed to ensuring that all construction activities comply with environmental standards, including the Environmental Impact Assessment and the Erosion and Sediment Control Plan, and do not affect the well-being of local communities.

Several days ago, a local newspaper reported that residents of Batu 10, Gombak, have had to live with constant dust due to lorries frequently using the main access road to the ECRL construction site since the end of last year.