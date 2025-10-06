KUALA LUMPUR: The site of the tragic accident, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students, yesterday, has been identified as one of the key sections of the East-West Highway (JRTB) slated for upgrading, with RM55 million allocated for improvements this year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that since 2023, various initiatives have been undertaken to enhance the Gerik-Jeli route, particularly along the FT04 federal road.

He noted that in June 2023, an allocation of RM30 million was approved for the reconstruction of sections of the JRTB. Two months later, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional RM30 million to further upgrade the route.

“This allocation has been utilised to upgrade and maintain several critical sections of FT04,” he said, in a Facebook post.

He added that ongoing works include road resurfacing, and the repair of facilities, bridges, street lights, and traffic lights along both directions of the route.

Nanta said that all upgrading works on FT04 were completed in phases between July and August 2023, with a total cost of RM55.73 million, based on road damage assessments conducted through the pavement condition assessment (PCA).

He added that, in 2024, RM7.2 million had been allocated for various repair works at several other sections of the route.

Nanta said that, while the police investigation into the tragic accident early yesterday morning is still ongoing, he has received various reactions regarding the road conditions, which have gone viral on social media.

“As I have emphasised before, the ministry remains fully committed to ensuring that road infrastructure is safe and comfortable for all users.

“At the same time, I must stress that road safety is a shared responsibility, including that of road users themselves,” he said.

Yesterday’s tragic incident involved a chartered bus carrying UPSI students from Jertih, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak. The bus overturned following a collision at KM53 of JRTB, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, claiming the lives of 15 students.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, his assistant, and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.

Meanwhile, Perak Public Works Department (PWD) director Zamri Mat Kasim said that the installation of 385 solar-powered streetlights along JRTB, including the crash site, has undergone the tender process over the past two months.

When contacted by Bernama today, he confirmed that the process is now in its final stages, with a contractor expected to be appointed within the next two to three weeks.

Zamri added that the department has deployed a temporary jersey barrier to replace the damaged road barrier (cut rail) at the crash site. Permanent repairs will be carried out once the investigation is complete.

He noted that, while the road remains dark due to the absence of an electricity supply connection, the road surface and safety features, including chevron (arrow road signs) markings and other signage, are in good condition.

“Chevron signs are present in the area, displaying directional arrows which serve as warnings for upcoming left or right turns.

Meanwhile, Zamri said that the department is awaiting a full forensic report from the police and PWD headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, before proceeding with any further action. This includes a potential insurance claim against the bus company, should negligence be established.