Anwar- I’ve never objected, imposed strict conditions to allocations for opposition MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that he has never objected or imposed strict conditions in the allocation of funds to opposition members of Parliament (MPs).

In fact, he said he wants the rules to be respected, meaning that the opposition MPs must engage in negotiation with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof first, especially in matters concerning development allocation, as practised in the democratic system.

“...just negotiate first. I have never set any condition or prerequisites for anyone to support the Prime Minister...there is no need for that.

“But there are several rules (regarding negotiation with the government on allocations) that were followed in previous meetings (when Pakatan Harapan was the opposition).

“I find it strange sometimes, the MPs (of the previous government) who used to insist on that negotiation process are now on the other side (opposition)...they know the process, they know negotiations are required, but still acting like they don’t know anything,” he said during Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting.



Anwar said this in reply to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) regarding the allocations for opposition MPs which have yet to be finalised.

The Prime Minister said there had been no official negotiations regarding the allocations conducted by the opposition bloc.

“Hence, I suggest to YB Arau that the matter of allocations shall not be prolonged...just negotiate and resolve it, no strict conditions.

“I hear (opposition) campaigns cursing me, accusing me of being a useless Prime Minister who asks for support before providing allocations...I have never said that,” he said.

Anwar also described it as unreasonable if the opposition refuses to engage in negotiations while they themselves desire a spirit of government-opposition democracy.



The Prime Minister also rapped Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) for his allegation that opposition MPs had to support and bootlick the prime minister for allocations.

This came after another opposition MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (PN-Bukit Gantang) openly pledged his support to Anwar during the sitting, making him the fifth MP from Bersatu who had done so after Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Anwar said when the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) were the government, no allocations were given to the opposition MPs.

“Three years in power, what did you give to others and the opposition MPs then? Why didn’t you give them (the allocations)?” he asked.

Anwar also said that he still upholds the principle of fair allocations for MPs as promised in the Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto at the last general election.

“That’s why I said to discuss with the deputy prime minister (Fadillah), I never said it is compulsory to support the prime minister for allocations.

“Now, you want to be arrogant, didn’t even want to negotiate. When I was the Opposition Leader and was asked to meet (for discussions), I came. It’s a reciprocal duty (as the opposition),” he added.–Bernama